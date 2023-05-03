'Not practical numbers': Teachers' union, school division raise questions about Sask. remote learning plan

As Saskatchewan’s newest Crown corporation continues to materialize, more questions have been raised as to why it was even needed in the first place.

On May 2, following session at the legislature, Education Minister Dustin Duncan claimed that the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask. DLC) would save $13 million in operational costs for public school divisions across the province.

“We think for the public school divisions, it'll save about $13 million in operations that will no longer be borne by the public school divisions, and it could be in the neighborhood of 250 teachers that they continue to have funding for, but now don't have the expense related to online learning,” Duncan said.

That quote didn’t sit well with everyone, including the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD).

“What it means for us is we're being forced to pay for courses that, if I look at what we’ve used before, we won't be using. So they [the Ministry of Education] front loaded a cost of $600,000 — removed it from our budget. They estimated over 1,300 courses that our kids would take and our kids have typically taken about 110 online courses, so that means a pretty big hit to our budget right off the top,” PVSD Education Board Chair Janet Kotylak, told CTV News.

“That'll prevent us to from doing some other things in our classrooms, where we need to invest, by pulling that money right out of the top.”

Meanwhile, STF President Samantha Becotte said it has been raising concerns over the course of this year about the need for the new corporation.

“School divisions have been doing their best to meet the needs of all of their students. In some cases, that means creating online courses and millions and millions of dollars from school divisions have been invested into the creation of distance learning programs that meet the local needs of their students. So when this came about, we were shocked,” she told CTV News on Wednesday.

“It [Sask. DLC] seems to just add another layer of complexity on top of a system that is struggling.”

Kotylak described the work around the Sask. DLC as “an evolving process,” with just “bits and pieces,” of information surrounding the Crown corporation with the education sector in Saskatchewan.

“What we know at this point is it was initially presented to us as a fee-for-service. So we expected that we would pay only for the classes that students registered for and then they came out with taking $600,000 off of our budget,” she said.

Kotylak said PVSD itself has $261,000 less to spend this year than last, despite growing enrollment and “extreme” inflationary pressures.

“Our per-student funding for 202-324 is $12,392. That's less than we would have been funded in 2015-16. If you look at our growth and the inflationary piece, we should be at $14,284 [per student]. So we can't afford this $600,000 hit on the DLC,” she said.

When asked if the ministry expected another additional $600,000 per year for use of the Sask. DLC, Kotylak said she wasn’t sure.

“We don't know how they arrived at that [$600,000 figure]. They seem to estimate 1,300 courses is what our kids would take. But we had them enrolled in 110 last year. So when they come up with numbers that they've estimated and they're not practical numbers, we don't really know where it's going,” said Kotylak.

Overall, Kotylak described the communication between divisions and government on Sask. DLC as “less than a collaborative process.”

“They [the Ministry of Education] definitely set the rules and didn't give us a lot of advance warning and didn't consult with us on how it would all work. It was mandated and mandated to public boards. So it happened really fast,” she added.

For Becotte and the STF, she said she doesn’t see how the Sask. DLC would offer any savings for school divisions, unless you’re speaking of potential job loss.

“All I see are potential cuts that are coming to teaching positions or extra programs that schools are already providing or trying to provide for their students,” she said.

“So we know that the provincial government has put $23 million towards the Crown Corporation for the upcoming school year and then in addition to that, there's about $13 million that school divisions, out of estimate, are going to be required to give back in tuition to the Sask. Distance Learning Center. So really, I don't see where that saving is occurring, I see it as being an extra cost.”

Instead of setting up Sask. DLC, Becotte said she would have sent the estimated $39 million back into school divisions to invest in the already set-in-place processes.

When it comes to the actual delivery of these distance classes, Becotte said she worries about smaller and remote rural communities, there are still students who want to learn in a traditional setting.

“With the Sask. DLC clawing back some of the some of the tuition from school divisions, and requiring school divisions to provide that to the Sask. DLC, it starts to create additional complexities,” she said.

“When we talk about rural divisions, I worry that it's going to result in the closure of schools. Whereas in urban divisions, it will still result in the cuts of programming and the cuts of teachers and those school divisions, but it might not close a school in those locations.”

The Sask. DLC has had a lot of interest early on, as the ministry received 500 applications to work at the new corporation, according to a press release Tuesday.

But STF believes there’s a larger reason for it.

“We've heard that they're capping class sizes within the Distance Learning Center at 25, whereas students in person are not getting capped. So you have a teacher who has an option of teaching a (grade) 7/8 split with 38 students, which is a reality that I've heard about in Saskatchewan, versus teaching 25 students at the same level online,” Becotte said.

CTV News was not able to interview Education Minister Duncan Wednesday, but was told a statement would be provided.

A statement was not received by the time of publication.

Sask. DLC stated that none of its representatives were able to speak to CTV News before publication.