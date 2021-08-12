'Not reality for me yet': $1 becomes $1M in Kitchener man's lotto win
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
A Kitchener man turned a $1 lottery ticket into $1 million after winning big in May.
Raymond Tomchick matched all seven Encore numbers in their exact order on May 31 to win the daily $1-million draw.
Tomchick said he doesn't play very often and will usually only buy a ticket if the jackpot is high.
"I used the last bit of change in my pocket to buy this ticket," he said in a news release from OLG.
Tomchick said he had to check his ticket three times to make sure he'd actually won.
The 26-year-old plans to invest his winnings and buy a house.
"I still don't believe it," he said. "It's not reality for me yet." He purchased the winning ticket at Petro Canada on Weber Street in Kitchener.
