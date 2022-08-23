Not safe to swim at Sudbury's Moonlight Beach, health unit says

A swimming advisory has been issued for Moonlight Beach in Greater Sudbury.

In a news release Tuesday, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said routine water samples from the lake exceed acceptable bacteriological water quality standards.

The health unit has posted signs to inform the public the beach is not suitable for recreational use.

Going into the water when bacteria are present in high concentrations puts bathers at risk for infections, Public Health said. Illness can occur if swimmers swallow beach water, water gets into their ears, eyes, nose or open wounds.

“We have enhanced our monitoring and will continue taking water samples,” the health unit's Jonathan Groulx said in the release.

Another advisory will be issued when the water is again safe for use.