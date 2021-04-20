Not sorry: Vander Doelen addresses COVID-19 diagnosis

A county councillor shared his battle with COVID-19 Monday evening, but did not issue a formal apology for a questionable tweet he sent when announcing he contracted the virus.

Essex Ward 3 councillor Chris Vander Doelen says it’s been just over two weeks since he started experiencing symptoms.

They were mild at first, but eventually worsened.

Vander Doelen says he experienced trouble breathing, lost 12 pounds and wasn’t able to eat for 10 days.

Earlier this month, hundreds voiced their concerns on social media after the Vander Doelen tweeted:

“My test for the Chinese flu came back positive. So I hafta lay low for another week. A punishment worse than the illness proved to be.”

Vander Doelen says the virus should not be taken lightly.

“I mean, we’ve been hearing how many meetings now, this council has been saying let us out, let us out. Then tonight, no, we have to have sick days because everyone is going to be sick if they go to work,” says Vander Doelen.

“Maybe we should just let the professionals handle this and we should take their advice.”

The integrity commissioner is investigating, and expected to present a report to council at its May 17 meeting.