Valentine's Day is fast approaching and with restaurants closed to in-person dining this year, it's all about bringing the romance home.

If you haven't started planning yet, it's probably best you do. Curbside pickup and delivery orders are filling up fast.

It's that one day of the year dedicated to showing someone special in your life how much you care, perhaps with a romantic flair. And there are plenty of options available, even during a lockdown. It's just a matter of bringing it home to make the day extra special.

Carmelito Café, with two locations in Ottawa, has plenty of great Valentine's Day specials, like a breakfast package that comes with waffles, pancakes, fruit, bacon and great toppings, or smaller items like the chocolate bomb.

But if you really want to get sweet, why not order the 'love box', filled with four delectable treats. Their newly-opened location in Barrhaven is offering free delivery in the area as well.

Or you can sleep in and start your afternoon with high-tea. Café Cristal is offering their unique lavender-infused home-made jam, scones and tea served with savoury bites as well. Plus, there are vegetarian options. Owner Sofi El-Halawani says high tea is not just about the food; it's the experience, the flavours and its presentation.

Or how about Edible Arrangements. Whether it's a love-themed fruit arrangement or a sweet box of chocolate-covered strawberries, there are plenty of gifts to choose from. Plus, as a bonus for the last-minute shopper, these made-to-order fruit bouquets can be picked up the same day you call.

However, If you're looking for a fancy bunch of flowers, you might be too late. The ever-popular romantic gesture has been in high demand this year and some florists are reporting shortages of roses.

At Anika Arts & Flowers, owner Duska Maric says while she did not have issues when it came to ordering quantities of roses, she noticed an impact on quantity.

Because Maric only chooses top-quality flowers, she prefers creating beautiful bouquets with other ready-available botanicals. She says it's more dramatic, interesting and will likely save you some cash.