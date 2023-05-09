'Not the St. Albert I know': Mayor responds to racist comments city received after public engagement on renaming policy

St. Albert's mayor says she's disappointed with some of the public responses the city received to renaming streets or buildings named after people with racist or controversial histories.

City council voted unanimously in 2021 to reexamine its municipal naming policy framework.

The city's administration estimated at that time that approximately 600 businesses, streets, civic sites and municipal properties have some association with Vital Grandin, a Roman Catholic bishop who lived and worked in St. Albert, and helped administer and design Canada's residential school system.

Mayor Cathy Heron says she's appalled about some of the feedback the city received as part of the project, calling some of the responses racist, harassing, or discriminatory in nature.

"When I learned of the hurtful comments we received from some members of the community, I was sad, appalled and extremely disappointed. This is not the St. Albert I know," Heron said in a written statement.

"These comments reflect the ignorant, bigoted and ill-informed views of a minority of survey respondents but reveal the uncomfortable truth that racism and intolerance exist in our community.

"We need to acknowledge this reality, and respond by stating very clearly that racism, harassment and discrimination are not welcome in St. Albert. Nor do they reflect the type of community we want for our residents."

The city initially did not plan to release the comments collected for the public engagement process, but they have now been published online after a freedom of information request was submitted.

Work is still underway on the new municipal naming framework based on the public responses.