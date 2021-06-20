'Not too hot, not too cold': Dave Phillips provides summer predictions

Sunday marks the official first day of summer.

At 11:32 p.m., the sun will reach its northern path in its orbit, marking the official start of the summer solstice.

For those wondering what summer will be like in Simcoe Muskoka, Dave Phillips, Sr. Climatologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, offers his predictions.

"Not too hot, not too cold," says Phillips. "Almost ideal from a temperature point of view."

So far, we've experienced a taste of summer throughout spring, with five days in Barrie that brought temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius.

The remainder of June isn't showing scorching humidity, according to Phillips.

He predicts this year will bring warmer than average temperatures, but not the same sweltering heat we saw last year.

Above seasonal temperatures are anticipated throughout July, August and September.

Last year brought a warmer summer on average, with 24 days in Barrie where the temperatures soared past 30 degrees Celsius.

In Ontario, the lack of rain, however, has proven to be a concern thus far.

January initiated dry conditions, with May and June displaying a similar pattern. The precipitation levels are almost a third of what is considered normal.

Phillips says the lack of rain is worrisome.

"In the heat of summer, you need more rain, not less," he says.

For those seeking warm lake temperatures, this year may leave much to be desired. Water temperatures are expected to be cooler than last year and lake levels won't be as high.

Phillips says we'll have our share of severe weather as well.

"We'll get our share, but the beauty of the summer is it doesn't last very long."

Sunday marks the longest day in the northern hemisphere, with 15.5 hours of sunlight.