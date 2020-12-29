Two people have experienced an allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., something health officials said was "not unexpected."

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed the allergic reactions during her coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, noting that both individuals were treated and fully recovered.

The province has distributed 11,930 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine so far, meaning less than 0.02 per cent of shots triggered an allergic reaction.

"We have had two people who have had an allergic reaction to the vaccine. This is not unexpected given what we have learned about the messenger RNA vaccines and what we have seen in other jurisdictions," Henry said.

Officials have always said a small number of adverse reactions are likely, given how many people are expected to take the vaccine in the coming months.

The potential for an adverse or allergic reaction is why doctors, nurses and pharmacists typically ask patients to wait 15 minutes after receiving any immunization.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control's "after care sheet" for the COVID-19 vaccine notes that some people may wish to wait longer – around 30 minutes – if there are concerns about a possible allergic reaction.

According to Immunization B.C., there are some common and mild reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine, such as soreness and swelling near the injection spot – a side effect also commonly associated with the annual flu shot.

"Vaccines are very safe," the Immunization B.C. website notes. "It is much safer to get the vaccine than to get COVID-19."

Henry also revealed that B.C.'s first doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine arrived on Tuesday, and that more are expected later in the week. The timing could be impacted by winter weather in other parts of the country, she added.

In the meantime, Henry said health workers have been receiving training on how to administer vaccines and "monitor for events such as allergic reactions."

The initial doses of Moderna vaccine will be going to remote and isolated First Nations communities that were identified by the government.