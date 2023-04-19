‘Nothing but a mud-fest’: Calls ramp up for the city to keep dirt bikes off River Road

Nearly four weeks after someone was killed in a dirt bike crash at the former River Road Golf Course in east London, Ont., there are continued concerns about frequent off-roading on the city property.

“It’s going to happen, people are going to come down here, they roll a truck or a dirt bike, or whatever,” said Dave, a neighbour who doesn’t want to be identified by his last name.

Dave told CTV News he’s had a number of altercations with thrill seekers in motorized vehicles using the property as their personal playground.

He pointed to a muddy mess of torn up grass and fresh tracks made by what appeared to be a large vehicle like a truck on what used to be a fairway.

“If they keep coming, this is going to be nothing but mud-fest out here, and this is going to be destroyed,” he said.

On March 26, a man was killed when a pair of dirt bikes collided while riding on the property.

Dave said many area residents come to the site for leisurely strolls or to walk their dogs. He’s concerned there will be further run-ins with those on motorized vehicles, or that there will be another accident.

On Wednesday, there was no visible security at the site, not even a ‘no trespassing’ sign. The gate to the former golf course parking lot was wide open for anyone to drive through.

Ward Councillor Hadleigh McAlister said city staff will soon have a presence on the property.

“The property, obviously, is on the city’s radar,” explained McAlister. “We are looking to redevelop it. It is part of the Parks Master Plan, so as more work gets done we’ll see more city staff there, so I would advise people to not trespass on the property.”

An email from a City of London communications spokesperson to CTV News said, “City by-law officers will investigate the situation,” in regards to off-roading concerns at the former River Road golf course.

Dave said he’s hoping the city keeps motorized vehicles off the property.

“I’d hate to see it happen where they don’t allow people to walk their dogs and stuff, but to limit access, and dirt bikes, certainly the ones that I’ve seen have been unlicensed,” Dave said.