Nothing but sunshine and heat for the next several days

Just a few cloudy periods appear in the forecast, other than that it's all sunshine and heat.

The normal high for this time of year is about 26 C with highs into next week expected to reach up to 32 C.

Overnight, temperatures for the next several days are slightly warmer than the average of 15 C, holding around 20 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday Night: Clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Saturday: Sunny. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 32.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 29.