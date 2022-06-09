'Nothing’s going to change for us': Why you’ll still need a mask to ride Transit Windsor

Even though the province-wide mask mandate expires on June 11, riders and drivers will still need to wear a mask on local public transit indefinitely.

“Transit Windsor is federally regulated by virtue of our operation of the tunnel bus,” CEO Tyson Cragg tells CTV News.

Cragg says the Canada Labour Code requires employees who work in federally-regulated sectors to wear a mask.

Transport Canada requires “the use of face coverings by workers, passengers and other players involved in the transportation sector,” according to the website of Employment and Social Development Canada.

Cragg says there is no end date for these mask mandates.

He tells CTV News he isn’t worried about confusion from regular riders.

“They are very accustomed to wearing a mask, donning a mask when they get on board the bus. We've actually had very few serious problems with mask compliance,” says Cragg.

He is however concerned operators might have to deal with the confusion from people who don’t ride the bus as often, particularly on Fireworks Night.

Transit Windsor will once again offer shuttle service to the fireworks display on Monday June 27.

“We are still going to be masking on the buses,” says Cragg. “So we are making preparations for that, having an adequate supply of masks on hand.”

Cragg is hopeful riders will continue to be patient as the pandemic restriction continues, for now.

“I want to thank my staff for, you know, dealing with some very difficult situations over the last number of years. And I also want to thank our riders for being understanding. Respecting the drivers requirement to put a mask on and respecting the drivers authority when they’re out there on the road,” says Cragg.