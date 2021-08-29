Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat that prompted evacuation of Nanaimo McDonald's

A McDonald's in Nanaimo was briefly evacuated Sunday due to an unsubstantiated bomb threat written on a bathroom wall.

The incident occurred at the restaurant on Princess Royal Avenue Sunday afternoon.

A customer had spent about 30 minutes in the bathroom before leaving, according to Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien.

After he left, staff went into the bathroom and found threatening "messages" written on the wall, O'Brien said.

The building was evacuated and police were called in to search the premises. After thoroughly checking both inside and outside the restaurant, investigators "didn't find anything suspicious," O'Brien said.

He said police treat every threat to people or property as a real threat, until they're able to determine otherwise.

In this case, the restaurant has provided surveillance video of the suspect and the investigation is ongoing, O'Brien said.

If caught, the suspect could face mischief charges, O'Brien added.