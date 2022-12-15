Notley makes pitch to Calgary business community for an NDP government

Rachel Notley says if she returns to the premier's office, she will consult more with Albertans as her party creates policy.

"One of the things we know is we were new to government last time and there was a lot of work to do to get used to that role," she said.

"Now we are more comfortable … We would talk to the business community more."

The leader of Alberta's Official Opposition addressed members of the business community Thursday at a Calgary Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

During a Q-and-A with attendees, Notley was asked what lessons she learned from her single term as premier and what she would do differently if she comes to power again in an expected spring election.

Notley was also asked if she would maintain the current corporate tax rate or consider reducing it further.

Notley says she won't drop it – and may increase it – noting corporate cash is needed to increase funding for provincial health and education.

However, she also says Alberta-based energy companies that aren't in arrears or ignoring orphaned wells needing reclamation will be fast-tracked for projects needing government approval.

While the UCP is often viewed to be a more business-friendly party when it comes to government policies, Notley says the NDP could be the ally corporate Calgary needs.

"We will provide a stable, competent government that will listen to them," she said.

"We want to improve life for Albertans. We understand that business leaders in Alberta are critical to doing that job."