Notley still won't say whether or not she'll step down as NDP leader

More than six weeks after revealing she is "considering" leaving her job as NDP leader, Rachel Notley still has no plan she's willing to announce.

The MLA for Edmonton-Strathcona insisted on June 13 that she had no timeline for the decision.

And on Thursday, nearly two months since her party lost its second straight election, she declined to provide much of an update or answer directly whether or not the uncertainty is bad for her party.

"I am fully committed to the job that I'm doing here today and that Albertans asked me to do," she told CTV News Edmonton during a press conference in Red Deer.

"The reality is I'm going to take the time that's necessary and when I'm ready to talk to folks about that I'll certainly be happy to do that."

Notley – who was first elected in 2008 before winning the NDP leadership in 2014 – repeatedly said prior to the May 29 vote that she was "running to be premier."

Although Notley managed to flip 15 ridings, it was Danielle Smith and her UCP who emerged victorious with 49 seats and more than 52 per cent of the votes.

"Twenty-six hundred was the difference between us being in government and the other folks being in government," Notley said on June 13, referring to close races in several Calgary ridings.

Former NDP MLA Deron Bilous said at the time he expects the party faithful to give Notley as much time as she needs to make her decision, pointing out she often polls more popular than the NDP.

The party went from four seats when Notley took over to 54 in 2015, 24 in 2019, and 38 in 2023.

"The reality is that the NDP party is where it is today in large measure due to Rachel Notley as leader of the party, as it's evolved. She's an incredible asset with a lot of political skill and ability," political scientist Lori Williams told CTV News Edmonton.

"On the other hand, she's now lost successive elections and one of the things she ran into trouble with in the campaign is defending her record."

Williams believes there are still "significant divisions" within the UCP following a revolt on former leader Jason Kenney and based on the fact the party lost seats in the last election.

So, she said, there is an outside chance Albertans are back at the polls before the next fixed election date in four years, something Notley and her party have to consider.

"The reality is, if divisions within the United Conservative Party erupted in any significant way, there could be another election forced," Williams said.

"The NDP has very much to be prepared for any eventuality and they need the stability of Rachel Notley there, unless and until there's someone better to take the helm."

Bilous said last month that some NDP MLAs want to run for leader, but he wouldn't name any, out of respect for Notley and the process.