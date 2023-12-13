Notorious Sudbury murderer faces new investigation in North Bay

North Bay police have confirmed that Robert Steven Wright is facing a new criminal investigation.

Wright was convicted in Sudbury last spring for the brutal murder of Renee Sweeney, who was stabbed to death while working at a video store in the city in January 1998.

The case was unsolved for two decades until Wright was arrested in December 2018 while he was working as a lab tech at the hospital in North Bay.

Advances in DNA technology allowed police to identify Wright as the owner of DNA found on Sweeney’s body.

On Wednesday, North Bay police spokesperson Merv Shantz confirmed an investigation involving Wright is underway.

“While I can confirm there is an active investigation, I can’t release any further details at this time,” Shanz said in an email.