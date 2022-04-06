Notre Dame Hounds to face Wildcats in U18 AAA Final

The U18 AAA Notre Dame Hounds team will face the Warman Wildcats in Saskatchewan’s league final.

The Hounds had to wait to find out their opponent after they defeated the Regina Pat Canadians 3-1 in their best-of-5 series on Sunday.

The Wildcats were up against the Saskatoon Blazers in the second round. The team closed out that series in four games Tuesday night in Warman.

The Hounds and Wildcats split their season series and Notre Dame Co-Captain Ishan Mittoo-Khulbe knows that will make this a tight battle.

“They are a good team, you know? They have really good forwards, a good goalie, and good back end. It’s going to be a good series but a tough one for us I think,” said Mittoo-Khulbe.

Hounds defenceman and one of the league’s leading scorers in the playoffs, Luke Marshall, agreed this team is one of their toughest competitions.

“They’re obviously a good team. They play a lot like us. We have similar attributes. We’re looking to beat them with speed though, and then I think we can outscore them,” said Marshall.

Saskatchewan’s U18 AAA league has not crowned a champion since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The Notre Dame Hounds are reigning back to back champions from the 2018 and 2019 seasons and are looking to continue their run.

“We’re just looking to build off that and be the reigning champs. It’s a big opportunity and we’re really excited as a team and having the entire school behind us helps,” said Marshall.

The league has yet to release the schedule for the final round.

On the female side, the U18 AAA Regina Rebels and Notre Dame Hounds are tied 1-1 in their best-of-five series. Game three is Thursday night in Wilcox.