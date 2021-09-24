Nottawasaga OPP nets $10,000 worth of drugs and an illegal firearm

Three people have been arrested following a drug investigation in New Tecumseth, Adjala-Tosorontio and Essa Township.

The Nottawasaga Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with the help of four other police detachments, executed a search warrant on Tuesday following a month-long investigation.

Police discovered an illegal firearm and $10,000 worth of drugs, including cocaine and opioids.

Two Barrie residents and a Milton resident were arrested and face a number of charges.