OPP pulls over vehicle allegedly driving 120 km/h over speed limit
Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a driver on County Road 50 in the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio travelling at an "excessive speed."
Police said the individual was driving 200 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
#NottyOPP patrolling County Rd 50 @adjtostwp came across a vehicle travelling at an excessive speed. 200km/h in a posted 80km/h zone. The driver had their licence suspended for 30 days and their vehicle impounded for 14 days. #StuntDriving #SlowDown ^cj pic.twitter.com/ZdbvmsWUhz— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 7, 2022
The driver's license was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle had been impounded for 14 days.
In Ontario, posted on the provincial website, any driver who reaches 50 km/h over the speed limit loses six demerit points and is fined $9.75 for every km/h exceeded.
