Nottawasaga OPP welcomes new search and rescue dog

A new pooch to help police just arrived at the Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

A new search and rescue service dog, Finny, has been partnered with canine handler Sarah Hendrick.

The OPP Canine Unit has been supporting front line and specialized policing functions for more than 50 years.

Handlers and their canines assist with search and rescue, tracking wanted persons, detecting narcotics, and searching for firearms, explosives and physical evidence.

The OPP Canine Unit has published calendars for seven years featuring 24 photos of canines from around the province showcasing their specialty, location and role.

All proceeds from the 2023 OPP Canine Unit calendar go to the OPP Youth Foundation, assisting disadvantaged youth across Ontario, and the Friends of The OPP Museum, a volunteer charitable organization preserving the history of the OPP.

A portion of the proceeds goes to a foundation that helps pay for retired police dogs' medical costs when they retire.