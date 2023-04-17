Nottawasaga OPP welcomes new search and rescue dog
A new pooch to help police just arrived at the Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
A new search and rescue service dog, Finny, has been partnered with canine handler Sarah Hendrick.
The OPP Canine Unit has been supporting front line and specialized policing functions for more than 50 years.
Handlers and their canines assist with search and rescue, tracking wanted persons, detecting narcotics, and searching for firearms, explosives and physical evidence.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The OPP Canine Unit has published calendars for seven years featuring 24 photos of canines from around the province showcasing their specialty, location and role.
All proceeds from the 2023 OPP Canine Unit calendar go to the OPP Youth Foundation, assisting disadvantaged youth across Ontario, and the Friends of The OPP Museum, a volunteer charitable organization preserving the history of the OPP.
A portion of the proceeds goes to a foundation that helps pay for retired police dogs' medical costs when they retire.
-
Rental rule changes in AmherstburgThe town of Amherstburg has approved a new short-term rental by-law. Council approving a non-owner occupied by-law, meaning those who do not live in the homes are able to rent out their property.
-
Man arrested after allegedly drawing fake gun at TTC employeePolice arrested a man at Bathurst Subway Station Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a fake gun at a Toronto Transit employee.
-
Some U.S. cities may offer model to ease Canada transit violence: expertsAs Canadian cities look for ways to combat violence on public transit, experts say strategies south of the border that combine law enforcement, social supports and community engagement could offer new solutions.
-
WATCH: Julie's Thursday forecastDespite the chance for rain showers, if you plan on being outside Thursay you will need that SPF with the UV index measuring 8 or very hight.
-
Windsor-Essex forecast for April 20, 2023It’s back to sunshine and warmth in Windsor-Essex on Thursday. It will be short lived with the chance of rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
-
Scenic N.S. town looking to sell historic 1890s schoolhouse, says can't afford upkeepA prominent former schoolhouse in the scenic Nova Scotia town of Lunenburg is up for sale because the community can't afford the costs of maintaining the national historic site.
-
Regina couple says movers lost or damaged $100K worth of items including cremated remainsA Regina couple says their moving experience was a nightmare that left their belongings damaged, destroyed or missing.
-
Authenticating art: DNA technology helps reduce art fraudA unique technology is providing artists with a new level of protection for their work.
-