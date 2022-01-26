Nova Scotia adds four rapid test distribution sites to Northern Zone

Getting a COVID-19 rapid test just got easier for Nova Scotians living in the Northern Zone.

Those who qualify for rapid testing will now be able to pick up their kits at one of four health-care facilities in the Northern Zone, eliminating the need to travel to one of the province’s larger testing centres.

For those who are eligible, rapid tests will now be available to pick up at the following locations (appointment required):

North Cumberland Memorial Hospital - ED entrance (260 Gulf Shore Road, Pugwash) from Sunday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital – ED entrance (110 Blair Avenue, Tatamagouche) from Sunday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All Saints Springhill Hospital – Main entrance (10 Princess Street, Springhill) Monday to Friday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Bayview Memorial Health Centre – Main entrance (3375 NS-209, Advocate Harbour) from Monday to Friday 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In order to qualify for rapid testing, residents will still need to complete the online assessment and book an appointment.

Testing is reserved for those with symptoms and/or close contacts of a COVID-19 case. You can determine if you need a PCR test or a rapid take-home test by completing an online assessment.