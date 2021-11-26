Nova Scotia adds more inclusive education supports in schools

Nova Scotia announced they will fund an additional 277 inclusive education positions in this school year.

The positions include teacher assistants and school counsellors; autism and behavioural support specialists; school psychologists and speech language pathologists; and African Nova Scotian and Mi’kmaq student support workers.

“We are focused on ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed,” said Becky Druhan, minister of education and early childhood development, in a press release Friday.

The province says the education system is adapting its inclusive education work plans based on the findings of the research team who are conducting a three-year review of Nova Scotia’s Inclusive Education Policy. The team has completed its Year 1 interim report.

The researchers, led by Jess Whitley and Andy Hargreaves at the University of Ottawa, have suggested better collaboration inside schools and clearer communications across the school system related to inclusive education.

“A passion for inclusive education that can ensure the success of all students in Nova Scotia has emerged in every conversation we’ve had,” said Whitley and Hargreaves in a joint statement.

Nova Scotia’s Inclusive Education Policy was created in response to a recommendation from the Commission on Inclusive Education and has been in place since September 2020.