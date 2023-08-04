Nova Scotia adds new LifeFlight aircraft to its fleet

The province of Nova Scotia is adding to its fleet of Emergency Health Services (EHS) aircrafts.

The new plane will carry non-critical care patients from Yarmouth or Sydney to Halifax. A trip that can take up to five hours one way by ambulance. It makes for a difficult trip for patients.

“It’s uncomfortable, it’s time consuming, you’re away from your family, you were away from your home,” says primary care paramedic Daniel Gee.

Gee says the lengthy drive is also daunting for health care staff.

“When we get to work in the morning and we discover we have to be spending 10 plus hours of her shift just driving, it takes a real toll on our desire to be in the program.”

Currently, EHS has one fixed wing aircraft, and two helicopters dedicated to critical-care.

“Annually, we average about 55,000 transfers across the province. This year we’re trending about the same or maybe a slight increase of about two to four per cent. Most of those are done by ground and as mentioned, a lot of these can be a long haul going from Halifax to Cape Breton and back and the same thing to Yarmouth,” says Charbel Daniel, the executive director of provincial operations for EHS.

The new plane introduced today by will bring people to Halifax for tests and treatment.

“In the beginning, two to four patients will be transported per trip with a total of three trips each day, seven days a week,” says Michelle Thompson, the province’s health minister.

There’s room for patients on stretchers and those who can walk aboard. The Beachcraft 1900, which has a cruising speed of 518 kilometres per hour, will be able to make the five hour run in under an hour.

“Based on these numbers we will be able to keep anywhere from six to 12 ambulances in their community each shift,” Thompson says.

“This means that ambulances that were previously needed to make these long all transfers can now remain in their local communities providing coverage for emergency medical calls when and where Nova Scotians need it,” adds Paula Martell, the LifeFlight’s executive director of operations.

The new plane will have its own crew of eight paramedics and six pilots and will operate at a cost of $5.9 million annually.

The LifeFlight service will begin next week with three round trips daily, that number is expected to grow over time.

