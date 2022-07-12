Nova Scotia announces 200 new nursing seats will be added to post-secondary institutions

The province of Nova Scotia has announced 200 new nursing seats will be added at various post-secondary institutions as it continues to spend on healthcare from the 2022-23 budget.

During an announcement Tuesday, Michelle Thompson, Health and Wellness Minister, said $3.2 million will be spent on new seats for this year, with plans for the spending to grow to $6.8 million annually once all new spaces are settled.

"There has always been strong interest in the nursing profession and our nursing programs," said Thompson, in a news release. "Now there will be more capacity to educate and train the nurses we need in communities across the province."

120 practical nursing seats will be added to the program with Nova Scotia Community college. In addition, other seats will be added to the following:

26 at Dalhousie University

26 at St. Francis Xavier University

28 at Cape Breton University

All of the spaces are expected to be ready by May 2023, with some being in place this fall.

"Many young students are eager to be nurses but are waitlisted at various schools. However, we must take an immediate multi-pronged approach to resolve the nursing shortage, including a national health human resources strategy and incentives to ensure our more experienced nurses stick around to mentor new grads," said Janet Hazelton, president of Nova Scotia's Nursing Union, in a news release.

According to the province, once all of the new seats are in place, the province will see about 530 registered nurses and 370 licensed practical nurses graduate each year.

"Nurse leaders and premiers who participated in the Council of the Federation agree we must work together to prevent further erosion of our healthcare system and a worsening nursing crisis," Hazelton added.

The province says the 25 temporary seats in Dalhousie's nurse practitioner program were added in 2018. Those will now be permanently funded, with an annual spending of $500,000.

"Extending nursing program seats helps to get more nurses in practice. With the broad scope of nursing – which is only becoming more diverse – these seats are an important contribution in supporting our healthcare system," said Noah Robinson, nursing student and co-president of Dalhousie University nursing society, in a news release.

Last year, the government announced all nurses graduating from Nova Scotia universities and NSCC over the course of the next five years will be offered a job within the province.