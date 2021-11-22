Nova Scotia announces $6.4 million investment into affordable rental units

On National Housing Day, the Nova Scotia government announced a $6.4 million investment to build about 200 new affordable rental units in Kentville, Lantz, Halifax and Cole Harbour.

The government says the units will rent for at least 20 per cent below market value.

The projects include:

A 100 affordable unit development in Kentville

40 affordable units in a 85-unit development in Lantz

38 affordable units in a 100-unit development in Halifax

The Nova Scotia government has also issued a call for partnership for an affordable housing project to be built on provincial land on Circassion Drive in Cole Harbour, saying up to 15 affordable housing units could be built on this land.

"This is only the beginning. We'll be announcing more affordable housing projects in the coming months in communities across Nova Scotia and making provincial land available for affordable housing developments," said advanced education minister Brian Wong, on behalf of municipal affairs and housing minister John Lohr.

"The need for more housing supply is urgent. Nova Scotians need us to act quickly, and we are."

The province also announced over $400,000 to help five community housing groups that are working to increase affordable housing in the province.

As well, Portal Youth Outreach Association will receive nearly $190,000 for upgrades at three youth shelters in Kentville, Windsor and Middleton. And, Shelter Nova Scotia will receive about $84,000 for upgrades at Metro Turning Point and Barry House, two Halifax shelters.