Nova Scotia announces emergency funding for farmers affected by Fiona

Nova Scotia farmers who did not qualify for federal assistance following post-tropical storm Fiona can now access provincial funding.

Farmers with a gross farm income of $10,000 or more will be able to receive up to $400,000 in assistance.

"Some farms had serious damage and did not qualify for the federal program. Our new program helps fill the gaps," said Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow in a news release.

The province says the money is coming from a $3-million Fiona Agriculture Response Gap Funding program.

“When we support farms to rebuild their operations or prepare this year's crop, we are encouraging a stronger agriculture sector. It is good for our farmers, communities and the economy,” said Morrow.

Officials say farmers who already filled out Nova Scotia's Fiona Agricultural Disaster Assistance Program application have been, or will be, assigned a caseworker for the new funding.

Those needing to fill out an application are asked to call 902-890-0542 or email fada@novascotia.ca