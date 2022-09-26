Nova Scotia announces financial support for Fiona recovery
The Nova Scotia government is offering money to residents dealing with the effects of Hurricane Fiona.
During a news conference Monday, Premier Tim Houston announced several financial relief packages aimed at helping both residents and businesses.
“I fundamentally believe that the role of government is to be there for Nova Scotians when they need it the most,” said Houston during the news conference.
“I can’t not think of a more appropriate time for government intervention and to be there for Nova Scotians.”
These supports include:
- Disaster relief assistance funding. The premier says this program will cover certain uninsured losses up to $200,000. He says there will be no deductible for residents and small business owners. The program is now open and individuals can apply at NovaScotia.ca or at local MLA offices. Houston notes the amount an individual will receive depends on their insurance coverage and the extent of damages.
The province says the following one-time financial assistance will also be offered to eligible Nova Scotians:
- $100 for every household that lost power for at least 48 hours to cover the cost of spoiled food.
- $250 for every person that has to pay for tree or debris removal from their property.
- an additional $250 on top of the existing $750 seniors care grant to help with storm repairs. Houston says people who receive the senior care grant will automatically receive the additional money. Those who do not get the grant must apply.
- $150 to all current income assistance recipients, including Disability Support Program participants receiving income support
- $1,000 per household in emergency funding for people ordered out of their homes or who cannot return to their homes. Houston says this money will be distributed by the Red Cross and only those who register with the organization will be eligible.
Houston says funding will also be given to support community organizations that help people, including:
- A $2-million fund to assist community centres with the purchase and installation of generators
- $500,000 to Feed Nova Scotia and $150,000 in total for non-member food banks in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia
- $100,000 to Salvation Army and Red Cross organizations in Cape Breton
- $100,000 in total to shelters in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia to help with the extra demand
- $100,000 to establish a hotel fund, administered by Cape Breton Community Housing, to provide temporary accommodations for people in shelters who cannot go back into their homes
- $150,000 to distribute support to families in need through the SchoolsPlus program. According to the province, the support will come in the form of grocery store cards and access to food, where possible.