Nova Scotia announces financial support for Fiona recovery

The Nova Scotia government is offering money to residents dealing with the effects of Hurricane Fiona.

During a news conference Monday, Premier Tim Houston announced several financial relief packages aimed at helping both residents and businesses.

“I fundamentally believe that the role of government is to be there for Nova Scotians when they need it the most,” said Houston during the news conference.

“I can’t not think of a more appropriate time for government intervention and to be there for Nova Scotians.”

These supports include:

Disaster relief assistance funding. The premier says this program will cover certain uninsured losses up to $200,000. He says there will be no deductible for residents and small business owners. The program is now open and individuals can apply at NovaScotia.ca or at local MLA offices. Houston notes the amount an individual will receive depends on their insurance coverage and the extent of damages.

The province says the following one-time financial assistance will also be offered to eligible Nova Scotians:

$100 for every household that lost power for at least 48 hours to cover the cost of spoiled food.

$250 for every person that has to pay for tree or debris removal from their property.

an additional $250 on top of the existing $750 seniors care grant to help with storm repairs. Houston says people who receive the senior care grant will automatically receive the additional money. Those who do not get the grant must apply.

$150 to all current income assistance recipients, including Disability Support Program participants receiving income support

$1,000 per household in emergency funding for people ordered out of their homes or who cannot return to their homes. Houston says this money will be distributed by the Red Cross and only those who register with the organization will be eligible.

Houston says funding will also be given to support community organizations that help people, including: