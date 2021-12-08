Nova Scotia announces multi-million cash infusion for continuing care

The Nova Scotia government has announced it will invest about $57 million to support continuing care in the province.

In a news release Wednesday, the government said the investment will be used to add more staff, support those working in continuing care, and give seniors waiting for long-term care quicker access to beds.

“Seniors deserve dignity, and we will make sure that the supports are in place to care for them and give them what they need as they age,” said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.

“They have given us so much, and it’s our turn to take care of them. Our vision for the future is twofold – a modern system that meets the needs of seniors and a skilled workforce to provide the care and support that seniors need. These investments will help us do just that.”

In addition to doctors and nurses, the government says it has committed to hiring 1,400 additional continuing care assistants. Over the next two years, Nova Scotia will dedicate $22 million to cover 100 per cent of tuition costs for over 2,000 students in continuing care assistant programs, which will be the single biggest investment.

The province has also committed to work to renovate and build 2,500 new single-bed rooms over the next three years.