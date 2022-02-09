Nova Scotia announces new guidance on COVID-19 vaccines

Nova Scotia is now recommending adolescents at higher risk of severe illness receive of booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release Wednesday, the province said the age of booster eligibility has been lowered following a recommendation by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

"The majority of adolescents 12 to 17 in Nova Scotia do not need a booster dose as they are at low risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes if they are fully vaccinated," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

"However, for some, the benefit of receiving a booster dose ahead of further approvals outweighs the risk of getting COVID-19."

The province now recommends a booster dose for Nova Scotians 12 to 17 years old who:

have an underlying medical condition that may put them at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19, including those who are immunocompromised and who have already received a three-dose primary series (for adolescents who are immunocompromised, a booster dose would be their fourth dose)

are residents of congregate living settings, including shelters, group homes, quarters for migrant workers and correctional facilities

belong to racialized or marginalized communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19

If an adolescent does not meet the criteria listed above, the province says they are still eligible to receive a booster shot with informed consent.

“They will need to review the information provided during the booking process about booster doses in this age group, including the rare risk of myocarditis and pericarditis following a dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. Evidence shows adolescents remain well protected against severe COVID-19 and hospitalization with two doses of vaccine,” reads the release.

Dr. Andrew Lynk is the chief of pediatrics at the IWK Health Centre. He says he supports the NS Public Health and National Advisory Committee on Immunizations recommendation to prioritize COVID booster vaccinations for adolescents with risk factors.

“When compared to older adults, adolescents tend to have milder COVID disease. However, when compared to their peers, adolescents with risk factors for more serious COVID infections include those with obesity, moderate to severe asthma, cancer, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, serious heart and lung conditions, some blood disorders, Down Syndrome, epilepsy and weakened immune systems,” said Lynk.

“Please discuss any concerns you may have with your family physician or pediatric specialist."

The province says booster doses for those aged 12 to 17 are currently considered off-label because Health Canada has not yet approved the vaccine for this use in this age group.

“However, NACI says preliminary findings from booster doses in adolescents in other parts of the world show no different safety concerns than those from the primary series of vaccine. NACI also says the Pfizer booster dose is preferred for this age group,” reads the release.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR CHILDREN FIVE TO 11

In addition, NACI also recently recommended a third dose for children ages five to 11 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised at the time of their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The province says they are now eligible for a third dose of vaccine to complete their primary series and it can be booked 56 days after the second dose.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR THOSE WHO’VE TESTED POSITIVE

For those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have not been fully vaccinated, NACI is advises waiting at least two months to get a first or second dose of vaccine. While those who are fully vaccinated and have tested positive should wait three months to get a booster dose, according to NACI,

provided they have been fully vaccinated for at least 168 days and are eligible for a booster.