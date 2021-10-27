Nova Scotia bill sets climate change targets, aims to end coal-fired power by 2030
Nova Scotia is moving to legislate a series of environment and climate change targets that include a new goal of phasing out coal-fired electricity generation by 2030.
The change in the proposed Environmental Goals and Climate Change Reduction Act moves up the elimination of coal by about 10 years.
Previous targets, which will now be set in legislation, include the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to at least 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and the achievement of net zero emissions by 2050.
The Progressive Conservative government is also pledging that 80 per cent of the province's energy will be supplied by renewable sources and zero-emission vehicles will account for 30 per cent of vehicle sales by 2030.
The legislation sets 28 goals in all and commits the government to releasing annual progress reports and conducting a legislative review within five years.
Environment and Climate Change Minister Tim Halman says a climate change plan outlining specific actions toward achieving the targets is to be released next spring.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2021.
