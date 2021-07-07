Nova Scotia bumps up second doses for last cohort; adds walk-in appointments for 55 and older

Any Nova Scotian who received their first dose of vaccine on or before Tuesday is now eligible to reschedule their second dose to an earlier date.

Nova Scotians who received their first shot on or before July 6 will receive an email to schedule their second dose in the coming days.

Second doses can be scheduled 28 days after the first.

This is the last group of people who will receive an email to schedule or reschedule their second-dose appointment.

Anyone who gets their first dose beginning Wednesday will automatically receive an email to schedule their second dose afterward.

Second dose rescheduling notices are sent to the email address provided at the time of booking the first dose.

Anyone who did not provide an email or does not receive a notice can call the toll-free line at 1-833-797-7772 to schedule or to request an email address be added and the notice issued.

Drive-thru clinics in Dartmouth, Truro, New Glasgow and Wolfville can now accommodate up to four people in one vehicle.

At the time of booking, one to four people can be scheduled for one appointment time.

First dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments must be made online at or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

SECOND DOSE WALK-INS OPEN FOR 55 AND OLDER IN HALIFAX

The province also announced Wednesday that anyone 55 and older can now receive a second dose vaccine at the Halifax Convention Centre Clinic without an appointment.

Public health says there are 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine available for walk-ins at the Halifax Convention Centre Vaccine Clinic Wednesday. First dose vaccines are available for those 18 and older and second dose is available for those 55 and older.