Nova Scotia Business Minister Geoff MacLellan is leaving politics.

MacLellan, who represents the riding of Glace Bay, said today after a cabinet meeting he won't run in the next election.

He was first elected in 2010 in a byelection and was re-elected in 2013 and 2017.

MacLellan says it's simply time for him to go after 11 years in politics, adding that he wants to spend more time with his two young children.

"It has been a privilege to serve the people of Glace Bay for more than a decade," said MacLellan in a release. "I am also proud to have served in a government that has invested in the priorities of Nova Scotians while getting the province's finances back in order. I thank my colleagues and constituents for their support over the last 11 years."

Aside from his role as business minister, MacLellan is also the government house leader and has held the transport and energy portfolios.

MacLellan is the sixth member of the Liberal caucus to announce they won't run next election, including Premier Stephen McNeil who will step down as Liberal leader this weekend.

"I want to thank Mr. MacLellan for the contributions he has made to our province," said McNeil in a release. "He has been a key member of cabinet since our government was elected in 2013, holding important portfolios in transportation, energy, business, tourism and trade that have driven economic development in our province."

Aside from MacLellan and McNeil, other Liberal MLA's who have announced they won't reoffer include deputy premier and finance minister Karen Casey, health minister Leo Glavine, environment minister Gordon Wilson, Waverley-Fall River-Beaverbank MLA Bill Horne and Hants East MLA Margaret Miller.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.