Nova Scotia community works together to build outdoor rink

Just like Kevin Costner’s character in the movie “Field of Dreams,” Stephen Kamperman believes "if you build it they will come." That’s why he worked to construct an outdoor rink in his community of Grand Lake, N.S.

“I wanted to get the community involved a little bit more,” said Stephen.

“The last two years everyone has kinda been sitting at home, so I wanted to start an outdoor rink.”

Stephen started a GoFundMe page in February 2021. By September, the donations had really picked up, with neighbours and local businesses showing their support.

“It really came together pretty fast,” said Stephen.

The original plan was to have a 20x40 rink. However, when donations kept rolling in, Stephen decided to buy an expandable rink. Stephen, his uncle and a few community members worked together to set it up.

“It was a learning curve, but we got there,” says Stephen.

“With COVID going on, people have been stuck at home and they’ve been coming out, 30 or 40 people in an evening,” says Paul Kamperman.

“So it’s been well received and that pleases me to no end really. It makes it all worth it.”

Thanks to the number of donations, there is no charge to skate on the outdoor rink.

“Just come out and enjoy it and have fun skating,” said Stephen.

Stephen says he’d love it if every community came together to build their own outdoor rink.

“It’s work, but it’s not that much work, and to see the smiles of all the kids and even the seniors coming in the morning to skate is fantastic,” he said.