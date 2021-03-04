A Canadian undergarment company that quickly retooled its factory last spring to make personal protective equipment is laying off 150 workers after failing to win a new federal contract.

Stanfield's Ltd. of Truro, N.S., famed for its long johns and boxer shorts, switched to making medical gowns for front-line health workers at the outset of the pandemic.

The company's $27.9-million federal contract was a small piece of the $1.87 billion Ottawa has spent on hospital gowns as of Dec. 31.

A new request for proposals for "disposable medical isolation gowns" closed Nov. 20.

But in a Facebook post, Cumberland-Colchester MP Lenore Zann says the company was not successful in their bid on the new tender for medical gowns.

She says she's "terribly concerned and disappointed" to hear about the layoffs at Stanfield's as a result.

Local MLA Dave Ritcey calls the loss of 150 jobs in the largely rural area "devastating."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2021.