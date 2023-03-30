Nova Scotia COVID-19: 1 death, increase in hospitalizations, decrease in cases

Nova Scotia is reporting one new COVID-19 death, a slight increase in hospitalizations and a decrease in new cases, in its weekly report.

Data in Thursday’s update covers March 21-27.

The latest death happened during a previous reporting period, but is only being recorded now.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Nova Scotia Health says 13 people are in hospital for COVID-19, compared to 12 last week. Two people are in intensive care units.

Sixty-two people are in hospital, and have COVID-19, but were hospitalized for something else.

Fifty-one people who are currently in hospital caught the virus during their stay.

The numbers above do not include those from IWK Health.

As of Thursday, the province says the median age of a person hospitalized for COVID-19 was 75.

NEW CASES

The province says 191 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the province from March 21-27, compared to 394 in the previous reporting period.

VACCINATION

As of Monday, 53.8 per cent of Nova Scotians had three or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 28 per cent had two doses and 19 per cent had one or no doses.

NSH EMPLOYEES OFF WORK

Nova Scotia Health says 86 of its employees are off work because they either have COVID-19, are waiting for test results or have someone in their home with the virus.