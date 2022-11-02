Nova Scotia dancer in final stages of Michael Bublé dance competition

Eight-year-old Brooklyn Pothier is just as lively as her dance moves.

“It’s just my destiny [to dance],” Brooklyn said. “I love to dance so much!”

Her father, Brian Pothier, says dance is a passion she’s been drawn to since the tender age of two.

“We first noticed that she was jumping around and dancing on her own, just with the music that we had on,” Brian said. “Then when she got older, we realized there might actually be something to this.”

Now others are taking note of the Enfield, N.S., dancer’s talent.

Brooklyn is in the final stages of a North American-wide dance competition hosted by Michael Bublé.

“He’s my favourite singer now,” said Brooklyn. “I like love him now!”

The contest, which was launched in September, is in anticipation of Michael Bublé Week on “Dancing With The Stars” later this month.

Contestants were asked to submit a dance video to Bublé’s song, “Higher,” which Brooklyn choreographed on her own with her mom’s assistance.

Brooklyn’s six-year-old brother, Emmett, who has no formal dance training, also stepped in to help with a supporting dance role in the video.

“Our little guy is quite shy. so to see him supporting her in something she really wanted to do definitely made us proud of both of them,” Brian said.

Brooklyn in currently in the top 25 of the competition, but needs votes from the public to secure a spot in the top 10.

“Every person I see is voting for me and I just feel very thankful that they’re voting for me,” Brooklyn said.

Her family recently had the chance to see Bublé in concert in Halifax where the Canadian crooner made a lasting impression – autographing her sign and leaving behind a souvenir of sorts.

“He threw us one of his sweaty towels,” said Brooklyn.

The winner of the competition will get a trip to Los Angeles for four, including tickets to the “Dancing With the Stars” finale on Nov. 21, tickets to Disneyland, a one-on-one FaceTime with Bublé, as well as a private dance lesson with famous choreographer Derek Hough.

However, Brooklyn says the true prize would be making her family proud.

“We’re probably going to be so happy,” Brooklyn said. “My mom is going to cry in happy tears!”

Voting for the top 10 ends Tuesday at midnight.

To vote for Brooklyn and Emmett, visit the competition's website.