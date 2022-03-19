Nova Scotia diesel prices jump 10 cents, now $1.84 per litre in Halifax
The price of diesel jumped overnight Friday following the Nova Scotia Utility Review Board’s (NSUARB) invocation of the interrupter clause.
The minimum price for diesel in Halifax is now 184 cents per litre — an increase of 10 cents.
People in Cape Breton are paying the most for diesel in the province, at a minimum of 186 cents.
“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil. The pump price will be changed at midnight tonight,” the NSUARB wrote in a news release Friday.
The price of gasoline didn’t change.
According to the NSUARB, the benchmark price of diesel oil is based on an average of the daily market price for refined product on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) converted into Canadian dollars.
The Retail price paid at the pump is the benchmark price with wholesale margin, retailer markup, transportation allowance, cost of carbon, an adjustment for retail margin, and taxes added.
The NSUARB monitors the markets for gasoline and diesel oil daily, and says should conditions warrant, a new price may be set at any time.
-
Laurier student teachers developing curriculum and tools for STEM classes across CanadaStudent teachers at Wilfrid Laurier University are developing a new curriculum for students across Canada.
-
St. Clair College to keep mask mandate until May 1St. Clair College has announced the mask mandate stay in place until May, even though the province wide requirements will be lifted in Ontario on Monday.
-
Cyclist killed in Abbotsford crashAbbotsford police are investigating a collision that killed a cyclist in the city Friday afternoon.
-
Police officer struck by bottle thrown from crowd in Kingston, Ont.Police and Bylaw officers have stepped up patrols near Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. this weekend in anticipation of gatherings and parties.
-
-
Ottawa police seize loaded gun on York StreetPolice have stepped up patrols in the ByWard Market and Sandy Hill neighbourhoods to deal with St. Patrick's weekend parties and celebrations.
-
Two injured in Guelph rollover crashA rollover crash in Guelph has left two people with injuries.
-
Clothing March: Group takes daily dives for people in needMitch Emerson jumps into the water of Halifax’s Northwest Arm fully clothed — something he’s done every day this March. His daily dives are part of “The Concept Project,” a group that hosts various events to raise money and awareness for social issues by using mental and physical challenges, Clothing March is one of them.
-
Leduc fire chief resigns nearly a month after lawsuit is filed against departmentNearly a month after a lawsuit was filed, alleging discrimination and abuse against female firefighters in Leduc, that city’s fire chief has resigned.