Nova Scotia dispatches team to collect shoppers' data for promised buy local program
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says it will gather information from shoppers this summer as it tries to make good on an election promise to increase demand for local products.
The government says it will dispatch a team to stores and markets across the province to research consumer behaviour and collect data from shoppers.
As well, it says it will survey people about their thoughts on how the buy local strategy -- called Nova Scotia Loyal program -- should be branded.
Promised last summer during the election campaign, the program's goal is to create a 10 per cent rise in demand for local products.
The government says it wants to have 20 per cent of all food purchased by Nova Scotians by the year 2030 to have been grown or produced in the province.
Premier Tim Houston says the buy local initiative is to be supported by a rewards program for consumers, although no final details have been released.
During the election campaign, Houston speculated that a points program could reward shoppers for purchases of local food and non-food items.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2020.
-
Protesters push to drop charges against Wet'suwet'en land defendersActivists rallied outside David Eby's Vancouver office calling on the B.C. attorney general to drop criminal charges against Wet'suwet'en land defenders.
-
Adventure Bay set to reopen in July after two-year closureWindsor’s largest indoor water park is scheduled to open next week.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler with sunny breaks and possible midday showersRain moved through the Edmonton area overnight and delivered about five to 10 mm across the city. In the city and surrounding areas, we'll get some sunny breaks this morning. Then, another chance of showers midday as the flow switches and starts to come from the north.
-
State-of-the-art upgrades to 10 operating rooms at Queensway Carleton HospitalThe Queensway Carleton Hospital has upgraded 10 operating rooms with state-of-the-art technology.
-
Sudbury’s Junction East cost now projected at over $98 millionCity council in Sudbury gave the Junction East project its approval at Tuesday night’s meeting. The community hub will include the city’s main library, art gallery and multi-cultural-folk arts association under one roof at a cost of $98.5 million.
-
Cloudy with showers and a possible thunderstormClouds will move in today and Ottawa could see some showers this afternoon.
-
-
Death investigation underway after body found on Rae Street: Regina policeA death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found on the 1200 block of Rae Street early Wednesday morning, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.
-
Imperial, ExxonMobil Canada selling Alberta assets to Whitecap for $1.9BImperial Oil Ltd. says it and ExxonMobil Canada have entered into an agreement to sell the Montney and Duvernay oil and gas-producing areas of central Alberta to Whitecap Resources Inc. for $1.9 billion.