Nova Scotia doctor acquitted of sexual assault charge
A Cumberland County, N.S. doctor has been acquitted of a charge of sexual assault.
Dr. Tim Fashoranti had been on trial for sexual assault involving a female patient. The woman alleged the doctor had performed an inappropriate exam.
In court in Amherst, N.S. Thursday morning, Crown Prosecutor Mary Ellen Nurse said new information had come to light and as a result, she was of the opinion there is no realistic prospect of conviction.
“The evidence we have no longer supports our case,” Nurse said.
The Crown said she invited the Judge to acquit Dr. Tim Fashoranti.
Defence lawyer Stan MacDonald agreed and said the new evidence cast doubt on the credibility of the allegation.
The Judge told Dr. Fashoranti he was found not guilty, acquitted of the offence and was free to go.
