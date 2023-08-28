Nova Scotia driver accused of speeding and weaving through lanes on Bank Street

Ottawa police say a driver from Nova Scotia is facing charges after being stopped at more than 50 km/h above the speed limit Monday morning.

Police say the driver was stopped on Bank Street near St. Bernard Street at around 9:40 a.m.

According to a post by the OPS Traffic Unit on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the driver was allegedly clocked at 116 km/h and locked in at 110 km/h in a 60 km/h zone while weaving around other vehicles.

The driver claimed to be late for an appointment, police said.

Charges of stunt driving and making unsafe lane changes have been laid and the driver now has an appointment in court.

In Ontario, a stunt driving charge comes with an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound.

Being “late for an appointment” doesn’t cut-it when it involves doing 116km (locked in at 110) in a posted 60km/h zone…out-of-province vehicle weaving thru traffic ended up with Stunt Driving & Unsafe Lane Change paperwork…along with another “appointment” in Traffic Court. pic.twitter.com/wsXDQz9XFy