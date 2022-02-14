Nova Scotia enters first phase of plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Nova Scotia entered phase one of its three step reopening plan on Monday, Feb. 14.

Changes in gathering limits clear the way for more events at large venues. Meaning places like Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, can now operate at 50 per cent capacity — up to 3000 fans.

“Halifax Thunderbirds and the mooseheads proceeding as normal and then we actually have a really strong line up of concerts at Scotiabank Centre starting with Blue Rodeo, Judas Priest, James Taylor, Avril Lavigne,” said Erin Esiyok-Prime, director of marketing and communications at Events East.

Under the new rules, churches can hold services at 50 per cent capacity. Spas and salons can open fully, and can once again offer facials.

“It did have a profound change to the business when you can’t offer those services, you can’t offer those same experiences. So to have that freedom back, everybody’s buzzing,” said Kai Kraushar, owner of the Interlude Spa.

Also reaping the rewards of lifted restrictions are restaurants and bars. They can operate at 75 per cent capacity, but must allow two meters between tables.

“Good to see we're moving forward, and can't wait to get back to full capacity,” said Lil Macpherson, owner of the Wooden Monkey restaurant in Halifax.

After two years of stops and starts, Macpherson said its welcome momentum.

“I feel like we’ve climbed this big mountain and we’re exhausted, we’re thirsty. We’re almost out of water. But we’re almost there.”

Moving forward hinges on epidemiology and hospitalizations. Nova Scotia Health says hospitals are still experiencing a sustained amount of pressure.

“The pressure is also on our staffing,” said Dr. Nicole Boutilier, vice president of medicine at Nova Scotia Health. “We continue to have over 400 people out for COVID reasons.”

On the street, some people feel more confident going out in public.

“It’s important to help businesses out. It’s important just to socialize and feel that again,” said resident Brad Rivers.