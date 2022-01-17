Nova Scotia expands booster eligibility to include those 18 and older
Staff
The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia has expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster doses to include anyone 18 years of age and older.
As well, health officials say more than 55,000 appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be added at clinics across the province for people aged 12 to 29.
Officials say people 18 to 29 are strongly encouraged to schedule a Pfizer vaccine for their first, second or booster dose as recent evidence shows there is a rare, but increased risk of myocarditis-pericarditis in young adults from the Moderna vaccine.
About 651,000 Nova Scotians age 18 and older are eligible to schedule a booster dose.
