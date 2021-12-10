Nova Scotia expands VirtualCareNS Pilot Program

Nova Scotia is set to roll out the province’s VirtualCareNS program in the Central and Eastern zones next week.

VirtualCareNS allows those on the Need a Family Practice Registry the option to access a primary-care provider online. The program is free and patients access it through a virtual-care platform called Maple.

The VirtualCareNS pilot program was launched in Northern and Western zones last spring.

The province announced Friday those in the Central and Eastern zones will start receiving invitations for VirtualCareNS next week. Nova Scotia Health will reach out by email, starting in communities with the largest number of people on the registry. Those who have been on the registry the longest will be contacted first. Anyone who wants to update their email address on file can call 811 to do so.

“Nova Scotians have made it clear that access to healthcare is a priority,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“We know we need to do things differently, and virtual care is an efficient way of making sure every Nova Scotian on the registry has access to primary care while we focus on recruitment efforts and other improvements.”

During a virtual appointment, primary-care providers can prescribe medications, order tests and make referrals for specialized care. If a patient’s health concerns can’t be resolved virtually, the province says they will be provided with options for in-person care.

To be eligible for VirtualCareNS, people must:

be on the Need a Family Practice Registry

hold a valid Nova Scotia health card number

be able to access the internet through a computer or mobile device

have an email address they regularly use

be in the province when accessing VirtualCareNS.

The government is investing $1.3 million in the expansion of VirtualCareNS.