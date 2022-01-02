N.S. announces record-high single-day COVID-19 case increases for both Saturday and Sunday; 1,893 in total

Nova Scotia reported record-high single-day COVID-19 case increases for both Saturday and Sunday.

Public health says 709 new cases were identified Saturday, and 1,184 cases on Sunday – totalling 1,893 new cases in a two-day period.

The province did not provide an update on recoveries, the current active case count, hospitalizations, or vaccinations on Sunday.

Of Saturday's 709 cases:

453 are in the Central zone

126 are in the Eastern zone

67 are in the Northern zone

63 are in the Western zone

Of Sunday's 1,184 cases:

835 are in the Central zone

118 are in the Eastern zone

104 are in the Northern zone

127 are in the Western zone

Health officials say there were 5,789 tests completed on Friday, and 5,763 tests completed on Saturday.

Numbers released from the province Sunday show a test positivity rate of 16 per cent over the past two days, which is also a new record.

Due to an increase in testing and positive cases, public health says it is experiencing delays in follow-up.

All cases will be asked to contact their close contacts. This may be the only contact a positive case has with public health.

Public health is prioritizing contact tracing in long-term care, health-care facilities, correctional facilities, shelters and other group settings.

Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to provide a live COVID-19 news conference on Monday, Jan. 3 at 2 p.m, which will be livestreamed on CTV Atlantic's website.

DELAY IN PCR TEST RESULTS

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) says it is experiencing delays in providing test results for COVID-19 PCR tests due to high demand.

The health authority says it could take 72 to 96 hours (three to four days) for individuals to receive PCR results.

Anyone who has been waiting for more than 96 hours (four days) for results is asked call 1-844-996-0694 and leave their name, date of birth, health card number and date of test.

"Please do not call before the 96-hour mark; Public Health will be unable to return your call," reads the NSH news release. "We recognize it is difficult and stressful to wait for your results. Thank you for your patience at a challenging time."

Nova Scotia is expected to provide an abbreviated COVID-19 news release on Sunday.

HOSPITALS INCREASE VISITOR RESTRICTIONS

On Sunday, tighter visitor restrictions were implemented at every inpatient site in the province's Central zone due to rising COVID-19 cases and outbreaks.

Inpatients at hospitals located within the Central zone can now only have one consistent visitor.

Public health says exceptions can be made in the following circumstances:

palliative care and other patients nearing end of life

patients receiving medical assistance in dying

children under 18 seeking treatment and/or admitted to hospital

outpatients, including patients arriving at the hospital for emergency and ambulatory care clinics, appointments or procedures who need support to receive care due to physical, intellectual, cognitive and emotional conditions

patients requiring support for critical treatment decisions such as organ transplantation, initiation of hemodialysis, and at the discretion of the clinical team.

Hospital inpatient sites within the Central zone includes:

QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax

Dartmouth General Hospital in Dartmouth

Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital in Musquodoboit Harbour

Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital in Musquodoboit

Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital in Sheet Harbour

Hants Community Hospital in Windsor

East Coast Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth

Nova Scotia Hospital in Dartmouth

Cobequid Community Health Centre in Lower Sackville

On Friday, the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S. imposed the same visitor restrictions, however, they are also allowed an exception for labour and birth.

“Nova Scotia Health sincerely apologizes to patients and their families for temporarily tightening visitor restrictions at this time," wrote the health authority in a news release on Sunday.

Other Nova Scotia hospitals that have also imposed tighter visitor restrictions include:

THREE-LAYER MASKS STRONGLY RECOMMENDED

Nova Scotia updated its COVID-19 masking recommendations on Thursday, where it is now strongly encouraging all residents wear a properly fitted, three-layer mask, whether it be cloth or non-medical, or a fitted medical mask.

Strang says wearing a mask properly means it must cover your nose, mouth and chin.

"There shouldn't be gaps between your face and your mask, so check the tops, sides and bottoms for air leaks and adjust the ties, ear loops or nose piece to get a snug fit," says Strang.

Strang says, unless you have a medical exemption for not wearing a mask, everyone should be wearing them when, and where needed.

RESTRICTIONS

Nova Scotia's current restrictions effect physical distancing and masking requirements, gathering limits, as well as tighter restrictions for businesses and long-term care homes.

A full list of restrictions can be found online.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a new or worsening cough, or who has two or more of the following symptoms, needs to self-isolate and take an online COVID-19 self-assessment test, or call 811, to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: