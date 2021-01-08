Police say a "faith-based organization" in Bedford, N.S., has been fined $7,500 for not following gathering limits set out in the province’s Health Protection Act.

Halifax Regional Police say at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day they received a report that the unnamed group wasn’t following the provincial regulations.

Police say they "found that activities were being conducted in excess of the provincially mandated gathering limits."

The organization was issued a summary offence ticket under 71( 1a) of the Health Protection Act for failing to comply with the Act and its regulations, which carries a fine of $7,500.