Nova Scotia farm using disposed Christmas trees as food for goats
If you’re preparing to take down your Christmas tree, you may want to consider taking it to Hatfield Farm in Hammonds Plains, N.S., rather than placing it at the curb.
“Goats love Christmas trees. This is their after Christmas snack,” says Hatfield Farm owner Brian Hatfield.
Hatfield says Christmas trees are a good source of vitamin A and vitamin C for goats, are a natural dewormer, and provide great roughage inside their stomachs.
He says it takes the animals about three days to eat an entire tree.
“The donkeys aren’t so crazy about it, but they like chewing on the wood as well. But the goats, especially for them, it’s a happy dance.”
After a tough year in the community, Hatfield says they are thankful for everyone who has supported them.
“We had a good Christmas. We had good weather and we were thanking all our customers who come out year after year. It was a tough year with all of our fires, floods, and everything else we had here in Hammonds Plains. But all in all we were very lucky with what we had this year.”
Hatfield says people should call ahead before dropping off a tree to make sure the farm isn’t overstocked with them.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Calgary astronaut prepares for upcoming Artemis II missionThis year could be a historic one when it comes to Canada's involvement in space exploration, and Alberta will be well represented in the country's ongoing pursuit of the final frontier.
-
Muslim community to reopen 'deep wound' caused by London, Ont. truck attackA two-day sentencing hearing will begin Thursday for the man convicted of killing four members of the same Muslim family in June of 2021. Members of Windsor’s Muslim community plan to attend to offer support.
-
Toronto police investigating hate-motivated arson, graffiti at deli in North YorkToronto police are investigating suspected hate-motivated arson and graffiti at a deli in North York on Wednesday.
-
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Wolseley area: cityEmergency crews have evacuated several homes in the Wolseley area due to a gas leak.
-
75-year-old man lives in shed as demand for shelter this winter surges in BarrieThe harsh reality of homelessness is unmistakable in Barrie as makeshift shelters and encampments pop up across the city for those with no place to call home as winter temperatures start to plummet.
-
One person dead following single vehicle collisionOne person is dead following a single vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass near the Trans Canada Highway on Tuesday night.
-
'Keep playing for as long as we can': 93-year-olds square off in Calgary curling leagueTwo 93-year-old Calgary curlers faced off at the Calgary Curling Club on Wednesday.
-
Hometown hero Loren Gabel inspiring the next generation of players on PWHL stageWhen Kitchener’s Loren Gabel takes the ice Wednesday night in Boston, young hockey players in her hometown will be among the fans cheering her on.
-
Saskatoon may seek federal cash to get organics program back on trackSaskatoon's city administration is proposing a new path for the city’s troubled green bin program after a permit issue derailed the plans of its third-party contractor.