Nova Scotia, federal government launch agreement to protect, conserve nature

Nova Scotia and the federal government announced a new agreement that will invest tens of millions of dollars into nature protection in the province on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Canada–Nova Scotia Nature Agreement will advance nature conservation and protection in the province. The federal government will invest up to $28.5 million over three years to implement the agreement.

"Getting out in nature is vital for our physical and mental health, and protecting habitat for species at risk and other wildlife has never been more important, as we continue working to halt and reverse biodiversity loss,” said Andy Fillmore, MP for Halifax.

The agreement aims to support the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia’s leadership in conservation efforts. Nova Scotia hopes to increase the amount of conserved and protected areas in the province by 82,500 hectares by March 2026.

“Through the Nature Agreement, we look forward to strengthening our relationship with our government partners and bringing forth new ways to weave Indigenous knowledge and wisdom into our collective efforts to protect and conserve our land and water for future generations," said Lisa Young, executive director for the Unama'ki Institute of Natural Resources.

The press release notes that Canada’s goal is to protect 30 per cent of its land and inland water by 2030. Nova Scotia plans to conserve 20 per cent of its land and water by 2030.

