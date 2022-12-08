Nova Scotia finance minister defends spending process flagged by auditor general
Nova Scotia's finance minister says he doesn't see the need for the provincial legislature to debate extra spending by provincial departments because the money will already have been spent.
Allan MacMaster was responding to a report this week from the province's auditor general that accused the government of lacking accountability and transparency.
Kim Adair said Nova Scotia is unique in Canada with legislation that has allowed governments to approve $4.7 billion in extra spending over the last 10 years without being subjected to a review or approval by the legislature.
MacMaster says the government is open and accountable because it is required to deliver two fiscal updates a year, and any further oversight by the legislature would occur "after the fact."
NDP Leader Claudia Chender says MacMaster's response is troubling and stands in contrast to complaints raised by the Tories about a lack of oversight around spending when they were in opposition.
Adair's report says additional appropriations that totaled $263 million in 2012-13 had more than tripled to $896 million in 2021-22.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022.
-
What could an Ontario byelection say about Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre?On Monday, people living in the Greater Toronto Area riding of Mississauga-Lakeshore will be able to vote in a federal byelection triggered by the resignation of former Liberal MP Sven Spengemann.
-
'I am living my dream right now': Actress inspiring other immigrants to follow their dreamsA former Fort McMurray resident is showing off her skills on the small and big screen alongside celebrities like Jason Momoa.
-
Edmontonians run with Santa to support the Salvation ArmySanta and his elves were running in Hawrelak Park Saturday to raise money for the Salvation Army and its Christmas campaign.
-
It was a marriage on the move, as an Ailsa Craig-area couple was married on a float in the town’s Santa Claus Parade.Tying the knot atop a parade float. A couple from the Ailsa Craig ,Ont. area, north of London, took their vows during the town’s Santa Claus parade on Saturday morning.
-
Regina apartment blaze leaves 1 in hospital: Regina fireMembers of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire on Friday that left one person in hospital.
-
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup quarterfinal victory over PortugalEcstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across the North African country on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team's historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup.
-
King Charles visits Wrexham AFC, the soccer club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenneyKing Charles and the Queen Consort visited Wrexham AFC on Friday, the soccer club owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
-
Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 69 months in prison on fraud chargeA Hong Kong court on Saturday sentenced jailed media mogul Jimmy Lai to five years and nine months in prison for fraud, in the latest legal challenge against the pro-democracy tycoon.
-
Carra charged with mischief in relation to April road rage incidentEdmonton police confirmed Saturday that Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra faces a charge of mischief under $5,000 in regards to a road rage incident that took place in Calgary on April 2.