Nova Scotia flood will likely break rainfall records: meteorologist

Thousands of Nova Scotians remain in the dark Saturday morning after a severe rainstorm that flooded basements, yards and roadways Friday.

CTV Atlantic’s Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell estimated Friday night that between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain fell over communities from Port Mouton all the way to Fall River.

But there were many areas that saw much larger rainfall totals, with Bedford, Timberlea and Sackville exceeding 200 millimetres in a matter of just seven hours.

The severe rainfall, along with strong bursts of thunder and lightning, caused flash flooding along some roadways, leaving cars and first responders alike in dangerous positions.

Mitchell noted Friday that the rainfall totals are “almost certainly” going to break records for a July 21, with the possibility of some areas setting new highs on any day on record in July.

Sackville, Nova Scotia right now. Significant flooding. #nswx #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/VQFdQ1UKGI

Late Friday evening, hours after the worst of the system passed through central Nova Scotia, an emergency alert was issued for the Halifax Regional Municipality urging drivers to avoid roadways except in the event of an emergency.

Halifax SAR is currently deployed in #Bedford #Sackville are assisting with water rescues. #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/O7sbZfg2Hu

By 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, more than 11,000 Nova Scotia Power customers remained in the dark,

The vast majority of outages occurred along the province’s south shore and in the HRM.

Ditches overwhelmed in Hammonds Plains. I’d guess the sports park will be closed for a while while the entrance is rebuilt. #Halifax ⁦@CTVAtlantic⁩ ⁦@CTVNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/c3XK1f0zP9

At 11:55 p.m. Friday, a flash flood alert was issued in Bedford and Sackville, with the province warning it’s unsafe for residents to be in the following areas:

Sackville Dr (Cobequid to Beaverbank)

Beaverbank to Glendale,

Hammonds Plains Road intersection at St Margaret's Bay Road

1600 block of St Margaret's Bay Road

Comfort centres have opened at the Beaverbank Community Centre, as well as the East Dartmouth Community Centre.

Highway 103 in Gold River was closed overnight Friday between exits 9 and 10 due to flooding, according to RCMP.

Thanks nature for the new waterfall #nsstorm #tantallon #halifaxweather #halifaxtraffic pic.twitter.com/VcC22BD0sm

Eastern Nova Scotia is expected to get between 40 and 80 millimetres of rain Saturday, with higher totals expected along coastal regions.

Hwy 215 has been washed out near civic #10396 (just South of Rocks Road, Hwy 236). Motorists will have to use an alternate route until Provincial crews are able to make passage safe.



Follow or call 511 for road closures across Nova Scotia today. pic.twitter.com/HZKjkKKVCg

A release from the provincial government Friday night offered guidance for those impacted by flooding conditions:

Never cross flooded areas

Avoid rivers and streams

Don’t return home until it’s safe

Have a qualified electrician check your power

Disconnect power before entering a flooded basement

Flooding in #Halifax’s South end pic.twitter.com/G4KaKk9Dbl

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kalin Mitchell