Nova Scotia government announces $115 million in inflation-relief measures
Nova Scotia has announced $115.4 million in new funding to help low- and middle-income earners with inflation.
Premier Tim Houston says the bulk of the one-time funding -- $100 million -- will go to the province's heating assistance rebate program.
He says the new money will increase the home heating rebate this winter to $1,000 from $200.
Houston says he is also increasing the maximum eligibility threshold for heating assistance to households with net incomes of $85,000 -- a move expected to help an additional 100,000 families.
As well, the premier says $6.7 million will go toward one-time payments of $250 to Nova Scotians on income assistance and of $1,000 before Christmas to full-time foster families.
The remaining $8.7 million is earmarked for grants to community organizations, such as food banks, family resource centres and transition houses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2022.
