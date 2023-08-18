Nova Scotia government offers $150,000 to find man missing more than two years

The Nova Scotia government is offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of Zachery Lefave, who was reported missing on Jan. 1, 2021.

Lefave, who was 20 at the time, was last seen walking on Highway 334 in rural Plymouth, N.S., in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Witnesses say he left a party at 11:49 p.m., and he was spotted by a driver walking past the Newell Road toward Yarmouth, N.S., at around 12:30 a.m.

He is described as white, five feet nine, 175 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and brown facial hair. He was wearing a hat and a plaid shirt at the time he went missing. Lefave is originally from Hebron, N.S.

Provincial Justice Minister Brad Johns issued a statement Friday saying the province is hopeful the reward will lead to information that could provide Lefave's family and other loved ones with answers.

Anyone with information can call the RCMP, or reach out to Crime Stoppers if they prefer to remain anonymous.

There are 117 active cases in the provincial program that offers rewards in relation to major unsolved crimes.

Five cash awards have been paid out since the program started in 2006.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.